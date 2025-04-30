Valdez is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
With the Cubs sending southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill, Valdez will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Matt Gorski starts at first base and bats sixth. Valdez is slashing .219/.324/.422 with seven runs scored, two home runs and 11 RBI over 74 plate appearances this season.
