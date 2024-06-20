Valdez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored in a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Valdez hit a solo home run off Kevin Gausman in the fourth inning, walked and scored in the sixth then singled and scored in the eighth. Valdez has been hot in June, hitting .341 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 44 at-bats. He rarely plays against left-handed pitchers, going 0-for-20 against them on the season, but he is hitting a respectable .252 with six homers and 25 RBI in 115 at-bats against righties.
