Valdez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Getting the start at DH and batting fifth, Valdez tormented Matt Olson and took him deep in the second and sixth innings, adding a two-bagger in between for good measure. It was the 25-year-old infielder's first start since being called back up from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, but with Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) headed back to the IL after leaving Saturday's game early, the path is clear for Valdez to see regular action at second base for at least the next couple weeks, perhaps on the strong side of a platoon with Romy Gonzalez. Valdez is batting just .179 (17-for-95) in the majors this year, but he's having a breakout season in the power department, slugging four homers in 31 games for Boston and adding six in 20 games for Worcester.