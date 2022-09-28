Hernandez batted eighth and went 1-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-9 win over Baltimore.

Hernandez had returned to the top of the order for Monday's game, when Tommy Pham was given the day off, and had a couple of hits and three RBI. Pham returned to the lineup Tuesday and was back in the leadoff spot, sending Hernandez down to the lower third of the batting order. It's been a rough season for Hernandez, who missed the bulk of the summer with a hip injury. His batting average hovered around the .200 mark for most of the season before a recent push since Aug. 26 (25-for-94, .266) raised it to .225. Despite the down season, the Red Sox inked him for 2023, and Hernandez is expected back as the team's center fielder next year.