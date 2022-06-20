Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Hernandez (hip) will require a rehab assignment but is likely to return by this weekend, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez took live batting practice Saturday and is expected to report to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday to begin his rehab assignment. While Cora said Saturday that he was hopeful Hernandez would be back Wednesday or Thursday, it's possible that the Red Sox wait until this weekend before reinstating him from the injured list.