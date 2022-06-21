Hernandez (hip) will return later than previously expected due to a potential setback, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez looked to be nearly ready to return from a strained right hip and was due to begin a rehab assignment soon, but the Red Sox appear to have changed their plans. More details on the severity of his setback should emerge after further tests.
