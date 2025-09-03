Crochet allowed seven runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings Tuesday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Crochet was roughed up for a season-high seven runs and tied his career-worst mark by allowing four home runs. He allowed just one run through five and completely imploded in the sixth, allowing six runs on three separate homers. Tuesday's blowup all but ended Crochet's chances at being crowned the AL Cy Young winner, however he still sits pretty with a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. He'll aim to rebound next week in a road start versus the Athletics.