Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Lacks timeline for throwing program

Crochet (lat/shoulder) said Tuesday that he and the Red Sox training staff have no timeline in mind for when he'll be cleared to restart his throwing program, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Initially placed on the injured list April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation, Crochet was cleared to face hitters in a one-inning simulated game May 26 but felt lat tightness a couple days following that workout and has been shut down from throwing baseballs ever since. Crochet was able to do some light throwing with weighted plyometric balls in mid-June, but he paused that activity at the beginning of July after he hadn't progressed as well as the Red Sox hoped. For now, Crochet's main focus will be doing strengthening exercises for his rotator cuff, though he acknowledged that he doesn't know what the training staff needs to see from him before he resumes throwing again. The lack of a clearer target date for Crochet's return at this point in the calendar makes it tough for managers in redraft leagues with limited IL or bench spots to justify holding him.