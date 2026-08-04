Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Starts up throwing program

Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday that Crochet (lat/shoulder) has resumed throwing from 50-to-60 feet on flat ground, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It's a significant development in Crochet's rehab program, as he hadn't thrown a baseball since lat tightness forced him to shut down his throwing program in late May. The left-hander still has a significant way to go before being cleared for game action, but he still appears to have a shot of rejoining the Red Sox before the end of the regular season.