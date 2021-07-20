Renfroe went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 13-4 victory over Toronto.
Renfroe did his damage in the top of the first inning, hitting a grand slam to extend his team's early lead. Despite a big hit Monday night, he's struggled of late, as he's now 10-for-50 with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored through 13 contests in July.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Swats 13th homer•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Blasts 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Clocks two homers•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Drives in one, tallies three hits•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Productive in Friday's win•