Renfroe went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 13-4 victory over Toronto.

Renfroe did his damage in the top of the first inning, hitting a grand slam to extend his team's early lead. Despite a big hit Monday night, he's struggled of late, as he's now 10-for-50 with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored through 13 contests in July.

