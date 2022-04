Diekman allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning, picking up a blown save, in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox were in position to snap a three-game losing streak, but Diekman served up a two-run, game-tying home run to George Springer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the second consecutive game in which Diekman was unable to shut the door, though Boston escaped with a win last Friday.