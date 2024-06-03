Westbrook is expected to start at second base against lefties, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox placed a pair of infielders on the injured list Sunday -- Vaughn Grissom and Romy Gonzalez each hit the IL with hamstring injuries. That opens a path to playing time for Westbrook (against lefties) and Enmanuel Valdez (righties). Westbrook, 28, made his MLB debut Sunday as a pinch hitter -- he walked for Wilyer Abreu. After a day off Monday, Boston resumes its scheduled Tuesday against Atlanta, which is scheduled to throw left-hander Max Fried.