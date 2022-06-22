Downs is starting at third base and batting ninth during Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Downs has played in the middle infield to begin his professional career, but the team apparently feels comfortable enough in his abilities at the hot corner to put him at the position for his major-league debut. The 23-year-old slashed .180/.297/.397 with 11 homers, 35 runs, 21 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 53 games at Triple-A Worcester to begin the year.