Ort allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Baltimore.

Ort successfully worked around a two-out single to maintain a two-run lead and tally his first career save. He's had a few stints with the Red Sox this season, with his most recent beginning Aug 29. In 12.1 innings since, Ort has maintained a 2.92 ERA with a 14:8 K:BB. It's unclear whether he will get more save chances prior to the close of the campaign, but it is worth noting that Matt Barnes was likely unavailable after throwing in Boston's previous two games.