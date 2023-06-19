Ort allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.1 innings as the opener in Boston's 6-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Ort allowed a couple of hard-hit balls, including a two-run home run, in the first inning then settled down and managed to give the Red Sox seven outs on 32 pitches. The reliever was called up to open Sunday's matinee after Saturday's game was rained out. He took the roster spot of Tanner Houck (face), who was placed on the 15-day injured list, but it's unclear if Ort will remain in Boston.