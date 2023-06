Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 31-year-old was sent to Worcester in early June but will rejoin the big club Sunday with Tanner Houck (face) landing on the injured list. Ort hasn't covered more than two frames in any outings this year, so he'll likely exit after working an inning or two in Sunday's matinee. Nick Pivetta could follow as Boston's primary pitcher.