Crawford's next start will come on Tuesday in Miami after his last outing was suspended by rain, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford threw only 23 pitches over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays before inclement weather forced any early end to his night. Despite the righty's limited workload in that outing, the Red Sox have elected to give Crawford five days of rest before his next start. He's tentatively lined up for two starts next week, as a date with the Yankees looms next weekend.