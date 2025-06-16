Harrison was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after being traded to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Harrison will report to Triple-A Worcester to begin his tenure with his new team. The left-hander owns a career 4.48 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 178 strikeouts over 182.2 innings in 39 appearances, including 35 starts, with the Giants. He figures to project as a long-term asset as a starting pitcher for the Red Sox and his time in Triple-A will likely be short-lived.