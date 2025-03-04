Mayer won't be available for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates while he recovers from a stomach illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The stomach bug appears to be making its way around Red Sox camp, as fellow top prospect Roman Anthony fell ill earlier this week and will also remain out of the lineup Tuesday. Mayer should require just a few days to move past the ailment, but his time in big-league camp is likely to come to an end in the near future anyway. The 22-year-old shortstop is expected to open the 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester and could make his big-league debut at some point later on in the campaign.