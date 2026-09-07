Giants manager Tony Vitello said Monday that "there's a chance" Mayer (forearm/foot) returns before the end of the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mayer had seemed close to returning from his left forearm stress reaction in late August, only to suffer a setback when he developed a bone bruise in his right foot. Vitello noted that Mayer is close to resuming his rehab assignment, though he didn't offer a specific date. Acquired from the Red Sox at the trade deadline, Mayer will be making his Giants debut when he sees action.