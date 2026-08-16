Giants' Marcelo Mayer: Drawing closer to Giants debut

Giants manager Tony Vitello said that Mayer (forearm) isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list in advance of Tuesday's game against the Guardians, though the infielder could be reinstated before the end of the three-game series, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Acquired from the Red Sox on Aug. 3, Mayer last played for Boston on June 25 before being shut down due to a left forearm stress reaction. The 23-year-old looks to be closing in on his Giants debut, however, as he kicked off a rehab assignment Thursday and has gone 4-for-8 with a solo home run, a double and a walk through his first two games at Triple-A Sacramento. Mayer is poised to rejoin the Giants on their upcoming two-city road trip and should be ready to play at some point in the coming days if the team's medical staff is satisfied with his health coming out of the rehab games.