Mayer went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored for Double-A Portland on Sunday.

Mayer can let out a big sigh of relief, as he connected for his first hits against Double-A pitching. After he was promoted from High-A Greenville last week, Boston's top prospect was hitless in his first 16 at-bats for the Sea Dogs. If the common-held belief that making the jump from High-A to Double-A is the most difficult, it may be more challenging for a 20-year-old like Mayer.