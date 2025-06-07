Mayer went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

The Red Sox were out of this game early, falling behind 7-0, but Mayer's fifth-inning homer -- a no-doubter -- sparked a rally that made a blowout into a close game. It was Mayer's first MLB homer coming one game after he logged is first RBI as a major-leaguer.