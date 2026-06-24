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Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: On bench for second straight game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mayer (foot) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Mayer will miss out on a second straight start due to a sore left foot, which stems from him fouling a ball off himself during Monday's series opener. The Red Sox are viewing Mayer as day-to-day, and the infielder could be available off the bench Wednesday if he's noticed some improvement since resting for Tuesday's 5-2 win. Boston will go with Andruw Monasterio at shortstop in the series finale in Colorado.

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