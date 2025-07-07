Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Sitting out third straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is again absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rockies.
The Red Sox are facing a lefty (Austin Gomber) for the third straight day. The lefty-swinging Mayer has been out of the lineup for all three contests, though he did receive two plate appearances off the bench in Sunday's win over the Nationals. Mayer is 4-for-22 with a 7:0 K:BB early on versus southpaws at the big-league level. Nate Eaton is again at third base Monday.
