Mayer is expected to make his spring debut Friday on the road against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

As the first games of the Grapefruit League ticked by, it was odd that Mayer hadn't played a game. It turns out his hitting progression was being slow-walked due to a July 2025 wrist injury that eventually required surgery and ended his season early. "Now, he's just adding to his hitting program. He's doing everything," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He's just adding the velo machine and the Trajekt." Caleb Durbin has been filling in at third base while Mayer was held back. A better indication of how Mayer and Durbin will eventually fit on the diamond should emerge once Mayer takes the field. Each player has experience at second and third base.