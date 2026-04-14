Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Mayer has a .591 OPS through 15 games this season and is 3-for-26 over his past eight contests. He'll sit in favor of Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Tuesday, who is starting at second base and batting ninth versus Minnesota righty Mick Abel.
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