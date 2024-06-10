Yoshida (thumb) was the designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Yoshida served as Worcester's DH on back-to-back days to kick off a rehab assignment. Getting him time in the field is not as important as the plate appearances, as Yoshida is expected to be Boston's primary DH. He'll meet with the team's decision-makers Monday to evaluate his progression, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. The club hopes he can be activated later this week.