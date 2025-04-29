Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Yoshida (shoulder) could head back to Boston to be evaluated since the outfielder's throwing program is "not going well," Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 31-year-old was expected to begin playing in extended spring training games in mid-April but hasn't made the necessary progress in his throwing program. Yoshida could be headed for additional treatment, which would further push back his season debut. He primarily served as a designated hitter last season, but Yoshida needs to be able to throw from the outfield to be major-league ready in 2025 since the offseason signing of Alex Bregman has resulted in Rafael Devers serving as the everyday DH.