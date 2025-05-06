Yoshida (shoulder) said Tuesday that he received a cortisone shot a few days ago and will remain shut down from throwing for three more days, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida's throwing has not gone as well as hoped as he comes back from right shoulder surgery, as he still feels pain when tossing from 120 feet. He is able to hit without issue, but the Red Sox don't want to return him to the active roster until he's capable of playing the outfield. Yoshida is currently on the 10-day injured list, but with his return nowhere in sight, he's a candidate to be moved to the 60-day IL when/if the Red Sox need to free a spot on the 40-man roster.