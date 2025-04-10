Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Yoshida (shoulder) will begin playing in extended spring training games next week, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora noted that Yoshida currently has good days and bad days with how his surgically repaired right shoulder is feeling and he won't be cleared for a formal minor-league rehab assignment until he is throwing at full strength consistently. With Rafael Devers at designated hitter and Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu absorbing the bulk of the outfield at-bats with the big club, Yoshida faces uncertainty with his playing time once he's deemed ready to rejoin the active roster.