The Red Sox recalled Gasper from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, and he'll start at first base and bat second in the team's series opener versus the Mariners.

Boston optioned Gasper to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll wind up rejoining the big club just one day later after Willson Contreras (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Red Sox will plug Gasper in right away at Contreras' spot in the field, though Nick Sogard could also be in the mix for starts at first base while Contreras is on the shelf. Gasper has acquitted himself well at the plate over his various stints in the big leagues this season, slashing a collective .278/.374/.466 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs across 45 games.