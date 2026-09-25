Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said after the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs that Gasper (biceps) will undergo an MRI, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gasper was forced from the matinee with right biceps discomfort, and the team has ordered imaging to get a better read on his condition. The Red Sox are already facing the possibility of being without Willson Contreras (hand) in the wild-card round, and if both Contreras and Gasper are unavailable, Nick Sogard may be needed at first base.