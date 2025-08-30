default-cbs-image
The Red Sox reinstated Lowe from the paternity list Saturday.

Lowe is back with Boston after taking two days off while on paternity leave. However, he's not starting Saturday, as Romy Gonzalez is manning first base against Pittsburgh. To make room for Lowe on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester.

