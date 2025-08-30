Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Back from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox reinstated Lowe from the paternity list Saturday.
Lowe is back with Boston after taking two days off while on paternity leave. However, he's not starting Saturday, as Romy Gonzalez is manning first base against Pittsburgh. To make room for Lowe on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Heading to paternity list•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Producing for new team•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Late-game heroics•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Makes Boston debut•