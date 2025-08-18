Lowe and the Red Sox are finalizing a contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lowe was granted his release from the Nationals on Saturday, and he has now found a new home in Boston. The first baseman has posted a .216/.292/.373 slash line with 16 home runs, 68 RBI, 50 runs scored and a stolen base over 119 contests with Washington this year. The Red Sox have struggled to find a consistent option at first base this season, and Lowe could operate as the strong side option of a platoon with Romy Gonzalez at the position, handing the starting job versus right-handed starters, against whom he owns a .733 OPS this season.