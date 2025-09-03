Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over Cleveland.

Lowe doubled and scored Boston's first run in the second inning before swatting a solo shot in the third. He'd entered the game on a 3-for-17 run with zero extra-base hits or RBI. The lefty batter was eventually pinch hit for by Rob Refsnyder against left-handed reliever Tim Herrin. Aside from the recent unproductive stretch of hitting, Lowe's provided a boost for Boston as the team's primary first baseman against right-handers, going 12-for-36 (.333) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI over 12 games.