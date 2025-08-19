Lowe entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter, walked and scored a run in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles.

Lowe pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth inning and was not needed for the field. He was officially added to the roster Monday and wasn't in the starting lineup against a left-hander. Lowe could enter the starting nine Tuesday against Baltimore right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.