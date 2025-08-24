Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Yankees.

Lowe contributed to Boston's seven-run ninth inning with a run-producing single and then scored a run. He's produced offense in some fashion -- either scoring a run or an RBI -- in all five appearances since joining the Red Sox. Lowe is 5-for-14 with three walks, two doubles, a home run, five RBI and four runs scored for his new team.