Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Burdi (foot) could begin a rehab assignment before the end of the week, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list just over a week ago with a right foot contusion and is close to being cleared to test things out in a game setting. The reliever is eligible for activation June 18 and appears likely to return on that date, barring a setback.