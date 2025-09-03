The Red Sox recalled Sogard from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in the Red Sox's series finale with the Guardians.

Sogard will be joining the 28-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Roman Anthony, who was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, which is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. Though the Red Sox have two openings in the everyday lineup with Anthony and Wilyer Abreu (calf) on the shelf, Sogard won't necessarily be in store for a full-time role. Sogard's status as a switch hitter along with his ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots could work in his favor if the Red Sox elect to take a platoon approach to either of the vacant lineup spots, however.