Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Makes relief appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolle allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out four over three relief innings in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
Tolle, who last pitched eight days ago, made his first appearance as a reliever, after the team announced Wednesday that the left-hander would be shifting to the bullpen. Boston manager Alex Cora gave starter Brayan Bello the hook after 70 pitches and four innings, as the once playoff-bound Red Sox have slipped and are just 1.5 games ahead of the surging Guardians for the final wild-card spot. Tolle didn't get any help from Trevor Story, who committed two errors leading to two unearned runs.
