Tolle is slated to make his next start Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tolle's inclusion in the rotation for at least one more turn was a foregone conclusion after the 23-year-old lefty dazzled in his 2026 MLB debut this past Thursday. While making a start in place of the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring), Tolle racked up 11 punchouts and allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees. Gray could be ready to return from the IL when first eligible May 6 or soon thereafter, but the Red Sox may still be willing to keep Tolle around in the rotation if he continues to pitch well and/or if Brayan Bello (9.00 ERA, 2.27 WHIP in 22 innings this season) continues to languish.