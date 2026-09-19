Tolle no longer appears in line for a start this weekend in Tampa Bay, as the Red Sox are listing Patrick Sandoval as their probable starter for Sunday's game.

As Rob Bradford of WEEI.com points out, Boston appears to be lining Tolle up to start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. It's a tough blow for Tolle's fantasy managers, as they will take a zero from the lefty this week. He struck out seven over six scoreless innings against Kansas City in his last start Sept. 13, lowering his ERA to 3.02 over 143 innings this season.