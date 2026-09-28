Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Monday that Tolle will start Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Yankees on Tuesday, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The Yankees have a left-handed-hitting heavy lineup, so the Red Sox will hand the ball to southpaw Tolle in the first game rather than righty Sonny Gray. It will be Gray starting Game 2, and Ranger Suarez will be lined up for a potential Game 3. Tolle -- who will square off against Cam Schlittler -- logged a 3.03 ERA and 171:40 K:BB over 148.2 innings covering 26 starts during the regular season.