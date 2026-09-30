Tolle (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees on Tuesday. He gave up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 4.2 innings.

It was a solid showing from Tolle in his first postseason start, but he was saddled with the loss since the Red Sox managed just three hits in the shutout defeat. After struggling in his first taste of the big leagues with a 6.06 ERA seven appearances last year, the left-hander shined as a rookie during the 2026 regular season, making 26 starts and finishing with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 171:40 K:BB across 148.2 innings.