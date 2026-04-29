Tolle (0-1) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Tolle struck out 11 Yankee batters across six innings in his 2026 debut with the Red Sox this past Thursday, but Tuesday's contest against another AL East rival was a different story for the 23-year-old southpaw. He gave up two runs in the third inning and another in the fifth before being pulled, and he was tagged with the loss after his Boston teammates failed to generate any runs while logging just four hits and one walk. Tolle's next turn in the rotation comes next week on the road against the Tigers, but that could be his last if Sonny Gray (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 15-day injured list when eligible May 6. That said, interim manager Chad Tracy could opt to keep Tolle in the rotation if Brayan Bello cannot overcome his slow start to the season.