Devers started at designated hitter and went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 20-7 loss to Colorado.

Devers, who was initially in the lineup at third base, was moved to DH as a precaution after he survived a shoulder-injury scare Tuesday. He stayed in Tuesday's game following the incident and looked good swinging the bat Wednesday. With a day off Thursday, Devers could return to the field for Friday's series-opener at Fenway Park against the Yankees.