Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Devers, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, will undergo X-rays on his right wrist, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "He's sore. So just stay away from him. We believe it's a day by day thing. So it makes sense to keep him out of the lineup and go from there," Cora said of Devers.

Based on Cora's characterization of the injury Devers sustained in the eighth inning of Saturday's 8-5 win when he was hit by a pitch, the third baseman may just be getting X-rays out of an abundance of precaution. Luis Urias will cover third base Sunday in place of Devers, who could be back in the lineup Monday versus the Astros if his X-rays confirm that he isn't dealing with any structural damage to the wrist.