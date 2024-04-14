Devers (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 27-year-old's absence from the starting nine will extend to four games Sunday as he continues to nurse a sore left shoulder. Bobby Dalbec will receive another start at the hot corner with Devers still sidelined.
