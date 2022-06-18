Devers went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

His two-run single in the seventh inning gave Boston what seemed like unnecessary insurance runs until St. Louis struck for four in the top of the ninth, and Devers chipped in his second steal of the year in the fifth as well. The third baseman has driven in multiple runs in five of his last six games, continuing a very productive June that has seen him slash .294/.419/.647 with five homers, 15 runs and 16 RBI through 14 contests.